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Johnny Nguyen

Joined July 2014 | 25 posts
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Latest Stories

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10 Ways to Wear the Supra Skytop IV

Sky high.

Johnny Nguyen4553 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents New Year New Game Plan

Start the year off right!

Johnny Nguyen4635 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents Year in Review

Recapping 2013's best.

Johnny Nguyen4654 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents #HardHinting the Holidays

Leave nothing to chance.

Johnny Nguyen4663 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents Jordan Bel Air Collection

Long live The Fresh Prince.

Johnny Nguyen4714 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents Bigger Than The Game

Get your Pink on!

Johnny Nguyen4727 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents NFL: Every Day Is Game Day

Sundays never looked so good!

Johnny Nguyen4745 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents Nike Sportswear Safari Pack

Safari print going harder than ever!

Johnny Nguyen4759 days ago

The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents Jordan Fire Red Volt Collection

It's always a Michael Jordan summer.

Johnny Nguyen4774 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents Nike LeBron Zoom Soldier VII Collection

There is no offseason for LeBron.

Johnny Nguyen4788 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents Undervisor Snaps & Straps

Let your hat game match your kick game.

Johnny Nguyen4805 days ago
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The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents Nike Megatron Sandy Creek Collection

This is where it all began.

Johnny Nguyen4833 days ago

The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents Jordan Citrus Collection

Everything you need under the sun.

Johnny Nguyen4866 days ago

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