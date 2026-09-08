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John Robertson

Joined August 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

Meet 'The Witcher'; Because Adult Fantasy Isn't Limited To 'Game of Thrones'

It makes Westeros look like Disney

John Robertson4140 days ago

What Does an Apple Watch Game Look Like?

Can you really game on a two inch screen?

John Robertson4164 days ago

Can Dragon Age: Inquisition Keep You Satisfied until Game of Thrones Season 5?

Answering the question you really wanted to ask

John Robertson4319 days ago

Meet the Man Who Created 'Football Manager': Miles Jacobson Tells Us How He's Changing the Beautiful Game

Miles Jacobson might be the most powerful man in digital football and thanks to Football Manager, his influence is growing on the pitch too.

John Robertson4333 days ago

A Definitive Guide to Watching the NFL for Premier League Fans

With the NFL having just strut its stuff at Wembley Stadium for the first of three planned visits this season, what better time than now to start watching?

John Robertson4368 days ago
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