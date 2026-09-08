John Robertson
Latest Stories
Meet 'The Witcher'; Because Adult Fantasy Isn't Limited To 'Game of Thrones'
It makes Westeros look like Disney
What Does an Apple Watch Game Look Like?
Can you really game on a two inch screen?
Can Dragon Age: Inquisition Keep You Satisfied until Game of Thrones Season 5?
Answering the question you really wanted to ask
Meet the Man Who Created 'Football Manager': Miles Jacobson Tells Us How He's Changing the Beautiful Game
Miles Jacobson might be the most powerful man in digital football and thanks to Football Manager, his influence is growing on the pitch too.
A Definitive Guide to Watching the NFL for Premier League Fans
With the NFL having just strut its stuff at Wembley Stadium for the first of three planned visits this season, what better time than now to start watching?