Lei Takanashi Portrait

Lei Takanashi

Joined May 2019 | 4 posts
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These Fashion Brands Are Putting on for Chicago

ComplexCon Chicago will feature local talent at its Brands to Watch space.

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How An Anonymous Instagrammer Discovers Supreme’s Obscure Design References

The anonymous skater behind the Instagram account 'Supreme Copies' talks about his new book, the ethics of "copying" & streetwear history.

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The Best Clothing Brands of 2019 (So Far)

From Nike to Needles, here are Complex’s picks for the best clothing brands of 2019 (so far).

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How Designers in Their 20s Are Making It

The founders of Chinatown Market, Online Ceramics, Eric Emanuel, and more detail how they run their fashion businesses.

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