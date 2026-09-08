Lei Takanashi
Joined May 2019 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
These Fashion Brands Are Putting on for Chicago
ComplexCon Chicago will feature local talent at its Brands to Watch space.
Lei Takanashi2625 days ago
How An Anonymous Instagrammer Discovers Supreme’s Obscure Design References
The anonymous skater behind the Instagram account 'Supreme Copies' talks about his new book, the ethics of "copying" & streetwear history.
Lei Takanashi2626 days ago
The Best Clothing Brands of 2019 (So Far)
From Nike to Needles, here are Complex’s picks for the best clothing brands of 2019 (so far).
Lei Takanashi2649 days ago
How Designers in Their 20s Are Making It
The founders of Chinatown Market, Online Ceramics, Eric Emanuel, and more detail how they run their fashion businesses.
Lei Takanashi2674 days ago