Erik Ross
Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
The 50 Best Selling Rap Albums of All Time
From Eminem to OutKast, rappers have been earning plaques on plaques. Here is a list of the 50 top-selling rap albums of all time.
Erik Ross4870 days ago
16 Label Changes That Shocked The Rap Game
Cudi isn't the first to change affiliation.
Erik Ross4913 days ago