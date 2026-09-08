Erik Ross Portrait

Erik Ross

Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Nelly; top selling rap albums all time

The 50 Best Selling Rap Albums of All Time

From Eminem to OutKast, rappers have been earning plaques on plaques. Here is a list of the 50 top-selling rap albums of all time.

Erik Ross4870 days ago
Not Available Lead

17 Photos of Rappers With Country Singers

Everyone's doing it these days.

Erik Ross4908 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Awesome Videos of People Playing MPCs

They make it look so simple.

Erik Ross4911 days ago
Not Available Lead

16 Label Changes That Shocked The Rap Game

Cudi isn't the first to change affiliation.

Erik Ross4913 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App