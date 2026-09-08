Elena Feldman
Latest Stories
An Ode to the Work Crush
We've all had one, so why not relive the experience as Valentine's Day approaches.
Love in the Time of Venmo
After the breakup, don't forget to unfriend your ex on Venmo—or else.
Thanksgiving Eve: The Greatest Hookup Night of the Year
Is Thanksgiving Eve the most lit night of the year?
Cuffing Season: An Explainer for People New to Seasons
If you don't understand seasons, this is your Cuffing Season guide.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Salads: A Journey of Self-Discovery
All of the salads that the Kardashians eat on KUWTK
The 20 Best Kisses in MTV Movie Awards History
Will this year's awards have history-making smooches?
The 25 Most Memorable Moments in MTV Movie Awards History
Remember when Jim Carrey's beard ate his face?