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Elena Feldman

Joined January 2015 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

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An Ode to the Work Crush

We've all had one, so why not relive the experience as Valentine's Day approaches.

Elena Feldman3873 days ago
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Love in the Time of Venmo

After the breakup, don't forget to unfriend your ex on Venmo—or else.

Elena Feldman3879 days ago
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How to Hook Up During a Snowstorm

Let us help you this blizzard season.

Elena Feldman3891 days ago
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How to Date in 2015

So, how'd 2015 dating go for you?

Elena Feldman3914 days ago
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Thanksgiving Eve: The Greatest Hookup Night of the Year

Is Thanksgiving Eve the most lit night of the year?

Elena Feldman3950 days ago
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Cuffing Season: An Explainer for People New to Seasons

If you don't understand seasons, this is your Cuffing Season guide.

Elena Feldman3963 days ago
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Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Salads: A Journey of Self-Discovery

All of the salads that the Kardashians eat on KUWTK

Elena Feldman4109 days ago
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The 20 Best Kisses in MTV Movie Awards History

Will this year's awards have history-making smooches?

Elena Feldman4176 days ago
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The 25 Most Memorable Moments in MTV Movie Awards History

Remember when Jim Carrey's beard ate his face?

Elena Feldman4897 days ago

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