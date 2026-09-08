Edward Monahan
Latest Stories
Chance the Rapper Announces "Acid Rap" Mixtape Release Date
The tape's release is slated for April 30.
Animal Collective Cancels American Tour Dates
Group leader Avery Tare is battling strep throat.
LMFAO's Redfoo Enters US Open Playoffs
Redfoo is also dating Victoria Azarenka, the #2 womens' tennis player in the world.
Kendrick Lamar Talks "B**ch, Don't Kill My Vibe" Remix With Jay-Z
Who said a black man in the Illuminati?
Prince to Perform at South by Southwest
The Purple One visits the pinnacle of indie.
Justin Bieber's Portugal Concert Canceled Due to Unforeseen Circumstances
The cancellation comes at the close of the Biebs' rough week.
Video: Math and Dose Rematch Two Years After Legendary Battle
This one doesn't end in a melee of fitted's.
Azealia Banks Is Dissing Rita Ora Because of a Tweet About Jelly Shoes
More Twitter beef for the "212" rapper.
Juelz Santana Talks Possibility of Dipset Reunion Album, Harlem Shake Craze, and His Slow Bucks Clothing LIne
"Fresh, sweaty, hot off stage, no homo."
Listen: Troy Ave "Who Shot Ya Freestyle"
Troy Ave makes the Brooklyn connection over classic Biggie.
Video: Lil' Moco F/ Chingo Bling "Started From The Border"
Chingo Bling will swoop your girl from a taqueria he owns.
Video: Chrisette Michele "A Couple of Forevers"
Eternal love and chocolate-covered strawberries prevail.
Watch Method Man Bring Out Redman For a Birthday Rendition of "Da Rockwilder"
A month before his birthday.
Former No Limit Rapper Mr. Magic Dies In Car Accident
Reports say that his wife was also killed in the tragic Mississippi wreck.
Prince Performed on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon," Mariah Carey Showed Up Too
Mariah has definitely never played beer pong.