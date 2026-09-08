Edward Monahan Portrait

Edward Monahan

Joined July 2014 | 40 posts
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Latest Stories

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Chance the Rapper Announces "Acid Rap" Mixtape Release Date

The tape's release is slated for April 30.

Edward Monahan4932 days ago
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Animal Collective Cancels American Tour Dates

Group leader Avery Tare is battling strep throat.

Edward Monahan4932 days ago
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LMFAO's Redfoo Enters US Open Playoffs

Redfoo is also dating Victoria Azarenka, the #2 womens' tennis player in the world.

Edward Monahan4933 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar Talks "B**ch, Don't Kill My Vibe" Remix With Jay-Z

Who said a black man in the Illuminati?

Edward Monahan4933 days ago

Listen: Future - Usual

No autotune in Drumma Boy's studio

Edward Monahan4933 days ago
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Prince to Perform at South by Southwest

The Purple One visits the pinnacle of indie.

Edward Monahan4939 days ago
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Justin Bieber's Portugal Concert Canceled Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

The cancellation comes at the close of the Biebs' rough week.

Edward Monahan4939 days ago
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Video: Math and Dose Rematch Two Years After Legendary Battle

This one doesn't end in a melee of fitted's.

Edward Monahan4939 days ago
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Azealia Banks Is Dissing Rita Ora Because of a Tweet About Jelly Shoes

More Twitter beef for the "212" rapper.

Edward Monahan4939 days ago
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Listen: Troy Ave "Who Shot Ya Freestyle"

Troy Ave makes the Brooklyn connection over classic Biggie.

Edward Monahan4940 days ago
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Lil Boosie Gets His GED in Prison

Boosie Bad Azz beats the odds.

Edward Monahan4940 days ago
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Video: Lil' Moco F/ Chingo Bling "Started From The Border"

Chingo Bling will swoop your girl from a taqueria he owns.

Edward Monahan4940 days ago
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Video: Chrisette Michele "A Couple of Forevers"

Eternal love and chocolate-covered strawberries prevail.

Edward Monahan4940 days ago
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Watch Method Man Bring Out Redman For a Birthday Rendition of "Da Rockwilder"

A month before his birthday.

Edward Monahan4947 days ago
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Mixtape: OJ Da Juiceman "6 Ringz 2"

Real basketball-obsessed trap sh*t.

Edward Monahan4947 days ago
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Former No Limit Rapper Mr. Magic Dies In Car Accident

Reports say that his wife was also killed in the tragic Mississippi wreck.

Edward Monahan4947 days ago
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Prince Performed on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon," Mariah Carey Showed Up Too

Mariah has definitely never played beer pong.

Edward Monahan4947 days ago

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