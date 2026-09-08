Dwayne Wilks Portrait

Dwayne Wilks

Joined March 2022 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

Person wearing a "Pacha Forever" shirt stands against a vivid abstract background

Forever Club Teams Up With Pacha For Vibrant Capsule Collection

Forever Club x Pacha deliver a raft of garments that represent the themes of diversity and self-expression.

Dwayne Wilks769 days ago
Three people, standing on stage with microphones, silhouettes against a large display screen with a face image in the background

Swedish House Mafia’s Return To Ushuaïa Ibiza Has Been A Non-Stop Party

The dance music super-trio end their residency on August 25.

Dwayne Wilks771 days ago
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A DJ performs on stage at a music festival with flames erupting in the background and a large crowd in front of a Ferris wheel

Calvin Harris Announced As First Headliner For Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

It all goes down on opening day: October 26.

Dwayne Wilks771 days ago
Music artist wearing an avant-garde white ruffled top and black pants

World, Meet Shaé Universe!

The UK R&amp;B singer/songwriter sits down with Complex UK to talk about the past, the present, and her exciting upcoming plans for global domination.

Dwayne Wilks885 days ago
complex uk rappers to watch in 2023

23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023

For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.

Dwayne Wilks1325 days ago
young teflon all eyes on me against the world interview

Youngs Teflon Is Owed His Flowers

<b>In a rare, sit-down interview, the South London rap vet speaks about his place in the UK rap scene, his upcoming releases, and more.</b>

Dwayne Wilks1641 days ago

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