Dwayne Wilks
Latest Stories
Forever Club Teams Up With Pacha For Vibrant Capsule Collection
Forever Club x Pacha deliver a raft of garments that represent the themes of diversity and self-expression.
Swedish House Mafia’s Return To Ushuaïa Ibiza Has Been A Non-Stop Party
The dance music super-trio end their residency on August 25.
Calvin Harris Announced As First Headliner For Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience
It all goes down on opening day: October 26.
World, Meet Shaé Universe!
The UK R&B singer/songwriter sits down with Complex UK to talk about the past, the present, and her exciting upcoming plans for global domination.
23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023
For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.
Youngs Teflon Is Owed His Flowers
<b>In a rare, sit-down interview, the South London rap vet speaks about his place in the UK rap scene, his upcoming releases, and more.</b>