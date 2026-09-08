Diwang Valdez
Latest Stories
'I'm the Godfather of That Paper Rap': A Conversation With Rick Ross
Rick Ross sat down with Complex to discuss his 2019 Grammy nomination, Drake collaborations, and what's next in 2020.
Lil Baby Isn't Leaving Anything To Chance
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby only started rapping six years ago, but with 'My Dawg' becoming a hit single and his latest mixtape Harder Than Ever, featuring Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and the Migos' Offset, Lil Baby is finally starting to see his true potential.
Abra Can't Get Off the Internet
How a young artist went from YouTube covers to international tours, all off the Internet.
Keith Ape Is Ready to Be the World’s Next Trap Star
The 21-year-old Korean rapper is coming to America on the strength of his anthem "IT G MA." But how far can he take his career?