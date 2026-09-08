Diwang Valdez Portrait

Diwang Valdez

Joined February 2023 | 4 posts
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Rick Ross Complex interview

'I'm the Godfather of That Paper Rap': A Conversation With Rick Ross

Rick Ross sat down with Complex to discuss his 2019 Grammy nomination, Drake collaborations, and what's next in 2020.

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Lil Baby Isn't Leaving Anything To Chance

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby only started rapping six years ago, but with 'My Dawg' becoming a hit single and his latest mixtape Harder Than Ever, featuring Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and the Migos' Offset, Lil Baby is finally starting to see his true potential.

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Abra Can't Get Off the Internet

How a young artist went from YouTube covers to international tours, all off the Internet.

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Keith Ape Is Ready to Be the World’s Next Trap Star

The 21-year-old Korean rapper is coming to America on the strength of his anthem "IT G MA." But how far can he take his career?

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