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David Marshall

Joined July 2014 | 46 posts
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Latest Stories

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5 Things I'm Rocking Right Now: Hit Boy

The Cali-bred beat maker sits down and talks high fashion.

David Marshall4977 days ago
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5 Things I'm Rocking Right Now: Vinny Cha$e

The Harlem rapper shows us his essential pieces.

David Marshall4994 days ago
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Israel Bans Too-Skinny Models From Advertisements

The country heads in a healthier direction for fashion ads and shows.

David Marshall5005 days ago

What Recession? Cyber Monday Breaks Sales Records

Retailers saw their products fly off the digital shelf at an all time high this week.

David Marshall5040 days ago
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10 Womenswear Trends Men Should Never Touch

Leave these in the ladies' section.

David Marshall5079 days ago
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NYC Mayor Bloomberg Goes Full-Hipster Wearing Fake Glasses to Tech Conference

Another case of politicians trying too hard to relate.

David Marshall5098 days ago
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Video: Stussy's Jules Gayton Breaks Down The Latest Collaboration With Bedwin & The Heartbreakers

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the new collection.

David Marshall5106 days ago
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Old New York Fashion Comes To An End As Peter Elliot's Store Closes After 20 Years

Retail gentrification is driving out independent stores in NYC.

David Marshall5116 days ago
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25 Awesome GIFs From New York Fashion Week

Fashion just got a lot more animated.

David Marshall5117 days ago
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Mark McNairy Partners Up With Garrett Leight For New Eyewear Line

McNasty steps into the optical world.

David Marshall5118 days ago
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Iggy Azalea Models For Levi's Go Forth Campaign

The Aussie rap sensation strikes model gold with her new denim endorsement.

David Marshall5120 days ago
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Dwyane Wade Talks About Style In The NBA

The reinging champ names the most stylish guys in the league.

David Marshall5123 days ago
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Junya Watanabe MAN Drops Off Fall/Winter Heat At Haven

The Comme des Garcons sub-label releases its latest goods at the online shop.

David Marshall5123 days ago

Clarks Originals And Supreme Collaborate On Croc-Embossed Wallabees

Everybody haffi ask!

David Marshall5125 days ago
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McQ Takes The Spring 2013 Collection To Church With Stained Glass Patterns

The legacy of Alexander McQueen continues to impress us beyond the grave.

David Marshall5125 days ago
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How To Dress Like: Big Sean in the "RWT" Video

Mr. Swerve released a the first visual for his Detroit mixtape and we broke down the look to help you get your closet right.

David Marshall5125 days ago
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Junya Watanabe MAN Comme Des Garcons F/W '11 Releases

Mixing old fashioned with new fresh, Junya does it again!

David Marshall5530 days ago
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All Grown Up: Celebrities Who Cut Their Braids Off

Braids are for the kids. Check out the celebs who manned up and cut off their cornrows.

David Marshall5530 days ago

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