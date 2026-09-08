David Marshall
Latest Stories
5 Things I'm Rocking Right Now: Hit Boy
The Cali-bred beat maker sits down and talks high fashion.
5 Things I'm Rocking Right Now: Vinny Cha$e
The Harlem rapper shows us his essential pieces.
Israel Bans Too-Skinny Models From Advertisements
The country heads in a healthier direction for fashion ads and shows.
What Recession? Cyber Monday Breaks Sales Records
Retailers saw their products fly off the digital shelf at an all time high this week.
10 Womenswear Trends Men Should Never Touch
Leave these in the ladies' section.
NYC Mayor Bloomberg Goes Full-Hipster Wearing Fake Glasses to Tech Conference
Another case of politicians trying too hard to relate.
Video: Stussy's Jules Gayton Breaks Down The Latest Collaboration With Bedwin & The Heartbreakers
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the new collection.
Old New York Fashion Comes To An End As Peter Elliot's Store Closes After 20 Years
Retail gentrification is driving out independent stores in NYC.
25 Awesome GIFs From New York Fashion Week
Fashion just got a lot more animated.
Mark McNairy Partners Up With Garrett Leight For New Eyewear Line
McNasty steps into the optical world.
Iggy Azalea Models For Levi's Go Forth Campaign
The Aussie rap sensation strikes model gold with her new denim endorsement.
Dwyane Wade Talks About Style In The NBA
The reinging champ names the most stylish guys in the league.
Junya Watanabe MAN Drops Off Fall/Winter Heat At Haven
The Comme des Garcons sub-label releases its latest goods at the online shop.
Clarks Originals And Supreme Collaborate On Croc-Embossed Wallabees
Everybody haffi ask!
McQ Takes The Spring 2013 Collection To Church With Stained Glass Patterns
The legacy of Alexander McQueen continues to impress us beyond the grave.
How To Dress Like: Big Sean in the "RWT" Video
Mr. Swerve released a the first visual for his Detroit mixtape and we broke down the look to help you get your closet right.
Junya Watanabe MAN Comme Des Garcons F/W '11 Releases
Mixing old fashioned with new fresh, Junya does it again!
All Grown Up: Celebrities Who Cut Their Braids Off
Braids are for the kids. Check out the celebs who manned up and cut off their cornrows.