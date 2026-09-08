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David Amaya

Joined September 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Definitive Ranking of the 'Jersey Shore' Cast

See where your favorite 'Jersey Shore' fist-pumpers ranked.

David Amaya3613 days ago
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Pablo Escobar's Most Savage Moments on 'Narcos'

Colombia's most famous drug lord did some seriously crazy things in the first season of 'Narcos.'

David Amaya3667 days ago
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The Full Credits for Kendrick Lamar's 'untitled unmastered.' Have Finally Been Revealed

A full breakdown of all the work on every song.

David Amaya3810 days ago
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DJ Khaled Dropped Off Some Major Knowledge During His Recent Hot 97 Interview

He also talked about his new deal with Epic Records.

David Amaya3810 days ago

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