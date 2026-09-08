David Amaya
Joined September 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
The Definitive Ranking of the 'Jersey Shore' Cast
See where your favorite 'Jersey Shore' fist-pumpers ranked.
David Amaya3613 days ago
Pablo Escobar's Most Savage Moments on 'Narcos'
Colombia's most famous drug lord did some seriously crazy things in the first season of 'Narcos.'
David Amaya3667 days ago
The Full Credits for Kendrick Lamar's 'untitled unmastered.' Have Finally Been Revealed
A full breakdown of all the work on every song.
David Amaya3810 days ago
DJ Khaled Dropped Off Some Major Knowledge During His Recent Hot 97 Interview
He also talked about his new deal with Epic Records.
David Amaya3810 days ago