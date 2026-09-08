Daryoush Haj-Najafi Portrait

Daryoush Haj-Najafi

Joined August 2014 | 14 posts
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Interview: Astrid Andersen And Brodinski Wax Lyrical About Joining Forces To Make A Standout Show For LC:M 2016

Astrid Andersen and Brodinski talk bromance, Ice Cube, reinvention, and how new sounds push culture forward.

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Yoon Shares Rare Stories About the Biggest Rappers Wearing Ambush Design

Ambush Design's Yoon talks Big Sean, G-Dragon, Jay-Z, Kanye, Skepta, and Pharrell wearing the brand.

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Interview: Yoon Talks Working With Pharrell and How Kanye West Inspired Ambush's First Jewelry Design

Meet Yoon Ambush, jewelry designer and friends of heavyweights like Kanye West and Pharrell.

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Interview: Jammer's 'Lord Of The Mics' Basement Themed Capsule Is History You Can Wear

The grime don talks about his new LOTM collection.

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Here's What Went Down This Weekend at London Collections: Men Spring/Summer 2016

Check out what happened on the Saturday and Sunday of LC:M SS16

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Here's Every Look From Nasir Mazhar's Spring/Summer 2016 Show

Mazhar smashed it again.

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Here's Every Look From Liam Hodges' Spring/Summer 2016 Show

Liam absolutely killed it this season.

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Interview: Christopher Raeburn Talks Designing Some of the Dopest Outerwear in the World

Christopher Raeburn is one of the Best Coat Designers in the World

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Ten Reasons Yung Lean Is A Style God

Yung Lean and Sad Boy Fashion Style

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The Pick of Fall/Winter 2014 Menswear From London's Most Innovative Store

The best store for innovative high-end fashion and streetwear.

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Champagne Supernovas The '90s Renegades Who Remade Fashion Is A Book You Should Buy

A good book on Kate Moss, Alexander McQueen, Marc Jacobs and fashion in the 1990s

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New Bigger Base for The Goodhood Store

What's the new Goodhood store in Shoreditch like?

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Brand Building with Agi & Sam: Their Insightful Ten Point Guide

Just how important are bloggers and humor? We caught up with Agi &amp; Sam, just as they were about to give a talk on brand building and bold business decisions.

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