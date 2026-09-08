Jordan Lebeau
Joined September 2017 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
25 Iconic Quotes About Money
The 25 best money quotes and lyrics that will motivate you, including lines from J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, LeBron James, & more.
Jordan Lebeau1784 days ago
The Most Gratifying Thing in Dame Dash’s Life Has Nothing to Do With Music
The former Roc-a-Fella co-owner talks his new diabetes network, upcoming film, and marijuana business, along with his possible influence on ‘4:44.’
Jordan Lebeau3279 days ago