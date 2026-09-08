Devell Deshazer
Joined February 2017 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Man Found Dead at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee
Authorities are investigating the cause of death.
Devell Deshazer3021 days ago
Aspiring South Carolina Politician Doesn't Apologize for Blackface, Just Loves 'Cool Runnings'
The 2018 election cycle is going just swell.
Devell Deshazer3028 days ago
'Bad Boys' Spin-Off TV Show 'L.A.'s Finest' With Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba Confirmed
Union's Syd Burnett character was introduced in 'Bad Boys 2' and will now partner up with Jessica Alba's Nancy McKenna to take down drug cartels on TV.
Devell Deshazer3029 days ago
How Kevin Hart Responded to Dave Chappelle Calling Him Out
Truth be told, if Chappelle compared you to Drake, you'd be happy to... right?
Devell Deshazer3461 days ago