Clare Ngai Portrait

Clare Ngai

Joined July 2014 | 22 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Funniest Vines of the Week

Six seconds of hilarity.

Clare Ngai4806 days ago

Did Tumblr Delay Fixing iOS Security Flaws?

That may be the case.

Clare Ngai4807 days ago
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The Best Video on the Internet Today: Twerking Grandmas

What has Miley done?

Clare Ngai4808 days ago
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Plan Your Next Trip with Ease Thanks to an Ex-Facebook Employee

Budget travel made easy.

Clare Ngai4808 days ago
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The Most Infamous False Stories in Twitter History

Social media doesn't always get news right.

Clare Ngai4822 days ago
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The Biggest Social Media Fails of 2013 (So Far)

It might be time to get off the Internet, guys.

Clare Ngai4830 days ago
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The Funniest Tweets From Baby North West

Baby Ye got jokes.

Clare Ngai4832 days ago
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10 Cool Portable Phone Chargers You Need Now

Power up in style.

Clare Ngai4834 days ago
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The Best Instagram Photos of 2013 (So Far)

The coolest images from your favorite photo-sharing app.

Clare Ngai4839 days ago

Netflix Inks Exclusive Deal For Original DreamWorks Shows

Over 300 hours of original content.

Clare Ngai4840 days ago
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The Most Hilarious Breakup Texts

It's over. LOL.

Clare Ngai4845 days ago
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Poll: Google Tops Most Likable Tech Companies

Sorry Apple.

Clare Ngai4852 days ago
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Google Revamps Gmail Again

New features.

Clare Ngai4858 days ago
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Tim Cook: Apple's Still Got Game

The CEO speaks out.

Clare Ngai4859 days ago

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