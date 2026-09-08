Clare Ngai
Joined July 2014 | 22 posts
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Latest Stories
Plan Your Next Trip with Ease Thanks to an Ex-Facebook Employee
Budget travel made easy.
Clare Ngai4808 days ago
The Most Infamous False Stories in Twitter History
Social media doesn't always get news right.
Clare Ngai4822 days ago
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The Biggest Social Media Fails of 2013 (So Far)
It might be time to get off the Internet, guys.
Clare Ngai4830 days ago
The Best Instagram Photos of 2013 (So Far)
The coolest images from your favorite photo-sharing app.
Clare Ngai4839 days ago
Netflix Inks Exclusive Deal For Original DreamWorks Shows
Over 300 hours of original content.
Clare Ngai4840 days ago
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Clare Ngai4850 days ago
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