Chuck Grant
Joined February 2023 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Challenges Welcome: A Teyonah Parris Joint
Teyonah Parris, the Survivor's Remorse star, is one to watch out for.
Chuck Grant4046 days ago
The Future Is Now: Giorgio Moroder Predicted Today's Pop Music 40 Years Ago
The iconic producer introduced electronic music to pop radio and soundtracked your favorite ’80s movies. At age 75, he’s back and finally feeling the love.
Chuck Grant4111 days ago