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Christina Cheng

Joined July 2014 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

Acne Goes Oversized For Its Fall/Winter 2014 Collection

Take notes.

Christina Cheng4607 days ago
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MOSCOT's Pop-Up Shop at Dover Street Market Ginza is Absolute Fire

Tokyo does it just as well.

Christina Cheng4616 days ago
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This Dope Camouflage Jacket Will Literally Help You Survive the Apocalypse

Mother Nature won't stand a chance.

Christina Cheng4622 days ago
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