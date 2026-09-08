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Chad Roberts

Joined July 2014 | 25 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 20 Coolest Old School NFL Logos

A look at the coolest NFL logo designs and future designs to make your snapback collection standout from the rest.

Chad Roberts5488 days ago
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Legendary Actor Gérard Depardieu Pisses In Aisle of Airplane

Pissed off actor, Gerard Depardieu takes matters into his own hands...

Chad Roberts5510 days ago
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"30 Rock" Actress Katrina Bowden To Star As Murderous 3D Nurse

The sexy, on-the-come-up blonde goes from production assistant to killer medical assistant.

Chad Roberts5525 days ago
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Trailer Park: MMA Fighter Gina Carano Turns Ass-Kicking Spy In "Haywire"

Watch as the sexy brawler goes from the octagon to the rectangular big screen.

Chad Roberts5533 days ago
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Video: See The First FDA Approved Vibrator For Men

Giving vacation time to the hands of men around the world...

Chad Roberts5533 days ago
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Noam Murro Will Direct "300" Spinoff, "300: Battle Of Artemisia"

The <em>Smart People</em> director will tell the tale of Xerxes.

Chad Roberts5540 days ago
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Casey Anthony Could Be A Vivid Porn Star

<p>Of course, the most logical career move after beating a murder charge is to become an adult film actress. Or not.</p>

Chad Roberts5552 days ago
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Charlie Sheen Says He Used Steroids While Filming "Major League"

Is there a drug the Warlock hasn't taken yet?

Chad Roberts5559 days ago
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Trailer Park: "War Horse" Has The Academy Awards In Its Sights

Steven Spielberg creates a different picture of man's best friend.

Chad Roberts5559 days ago
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Facebook Removes Roger Ebert's Fan Page

Mark Zuckerberg clicked "Unlike" in response to the critic's comments about Ryan Dunn.

Chad Roberts5567 days ago
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Bam Margera Responds To Roger Ebert's Nasty Ryan Dunn Tweet

You didn't think the <em>Jackass</em> crew was gonna let that slide, did you?

Chad Roberts5567 days ago
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Evangeline Lilly Joins "The Hobbit"

The <em>Lost</em> star finds refuge with Peter Jackson and one of Hollywood's biggest projects.

Chad Roberts5568 days ago
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Angelina Jolie's "Salt" Gets A Sequel

We'd prefer more of her sugar.

Chad Roberts5580 days ago
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Paramount And Twitter Join Forces For Early "Super 8" Screenings

Now you can see J.J. Abrams' sci-fi flick one day earlier than expected.

Chad Roberts5580 days ago
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WTF!? Would You Pay $5 To Watch Glenn Beck?

The conservative windbag is charging to blow hot air in your face.

Chad Roberts5581 days ago

"The Human Centipede II: Full Sequence" Director Responds To UK Ban

Tom Six takes offense to a ratings board taking offense to his sequel.

Chad Roberts5581 days ago
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Video: "The Hangover" Gets Spoofed At The 2011 MTV Movie Awards

Jason Sudeikis does his best Bradley Cooper impersonation.

Chad Roberts5582 days ago

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