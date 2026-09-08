Chad Roberts
Latest Stories
The 20 Coolest Old School NFL Logos
A look at the coolest NFL logo designs and future designs to make your snapback collection standout from the rest.
Legendary Actor Gérard Depardieu Pisses In Aisle of Airplane
Pissed off actor, Gerard Depardieu takes matters into his own hands...
"30 Rock" Actress Katrina Bowden To Star As Murderous 3D Nurse
The sexy, on-the-come-up blonde goes from production assistant to killer medical assistant.
Trailer Park: MMA Fighter Gina Carano Turns Ass-Kicking Spy In "Haywire"
Watch as the sexy brawler goes from the octagon to the rectangular big screen.
Video: See The First FDA Approved Vibrator For Men
Giving vacation time to the hands of men around the world...
Noam Murro Will Direct "300" Spinoff, "300: Battle Of Artemisia"
The <em>Smart People</em> director will tell the tale of Xerxes.
Casey Anthony Could Be A Vivid Porn Star
<p>Of course, the most logical career move after beating a murder charge is to become an adult film actress. Or not.</p>
Charlie Sheen Says He Used Steroids While Filming "Major League"
Is there a drug the Warlock hasn't taken yet?
Trailer Park: "War Horse" Has The Academy Awards In Its Sights
Steven Spielberg creates a different picture of man's best friend.
Facebook Removes Roger Ebert's Fan Page
Mark Zuckerberg clicked "Unlike" in response to the critic's comments about Ryan Dunn.
Bam Margera Responds To Roger Ebert's Nasty Ryan Dunn Tweet
You didn't think the <em>Jackass</em> crew was gonna let that slide, did you?
Evangeline Lilly Joins "The Hobbit"
The <em>Lost</em> star finds refuge with Peter Jackson and one of Hollywood's biggest projects.
Paramount And Twitter Join Forces For Early "Super 8" Screenings
Now you can see J.J. Abrams' sci-fi flick one day earlier than expected.
WTF!? Would You Pay $5 To Watch Glenn Beck?
The conservative windbag is charging to blow hot air in your face.
"The Human Centipede II: Full Sequence" Director Responds To UK Ban
Tom Six takes offense to a ratings board taking offense to his sequel.
Video: "The Hangover" Gets Spoofed At The 2011 MTV Movie Awards
Jason Sudeikis does his best Bradley Cooper impersonation.