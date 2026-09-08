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Brittny Pierre

Joined February 2016 | 6 posts
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Here are 6 depressing facts for your Monday

At least now you have interesting reasons to pout.

Brittny Pierre3804 days ago
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7 totally true facts that will blow your mind

We fact-checked these internet claims so you don't have to.

Brittny Pierre3818 days ago
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How the Airbnb of BDSM wants to make kinky sex fun for everyone

We spoke to the founder of KinkBNB.

Brittny Pierre3824 days ago

Trump: It was ‘very appropriate’ that the protester got sucker-punched

He said his followers have "tremendous passion and love for their country."

Brittny Pierre3842 days ago
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4 reasons why Harriet Tubman is the ultimate badass

This Harriet Tubman Day, take the time to reflect on the icon's tenacity in the face of hardship. On Harriet Tubman Day, learn everything there is to know.

Brittny Pierre3843 days ago

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