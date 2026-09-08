Brittny Pierre
Joined February 2016 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories
Brittny Pierre3800 days ago
Here are 6 depressing facts for your Monday
At least now you have interesting reasons to pout.
Brittny Pierre3804 days ago
7 totally true facts that will blow your mind
We fact-checked these internet claims so you don't have to.
Brittny Pierre3818 days ago
How the Airbnb of BDSM wants to make kinky sex fun for everyone
We spoke to the founder of KinkBNB.
Brittny Pierre3824 days ago
Trump: It was ‘very appropriate’ that the protester got sucker-punched
He said his followers have "tremendous passion and love for their country."
Brittny Pierre3842 days ago
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4 reasons why Harriet Tubman is the ultimate badass
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Brittny Pierre3843 days ago