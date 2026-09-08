Brian Park
Joined December 2020 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Best New Canadian Songs: Smiley, Drake, Belly, Chiiild, and More
As we await the release of 'Certified Lover Boy,' there's been no shortage of northern heat to keep us vibing. Here are the best Canadian songs of July 2021.
Brian Park1874 days ago
The Best Canadian Songs of June 2021: Staff Picks
It's been a tough month for Canada, but the music helped. From The Weeknd to TOBi, these were the Canadian songs our staff rocked with the most in June
Brian Park1906 days ago
The 2020 Complex Canada Staff Wish List
From the Wu-Tang Nike Dunk Highs to James Harden getting traded to the Raptors, here are the gifts our staff wants the most this holiday season.
Brian Park2113 days ago