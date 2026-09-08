Abigail Rowe
Latest Stories
The Backlash Against Amber Heard Follows a Sad, Predictable Pattern
This happens nearly every time a woman accuses a famous man of domestic abuse.
A Timeline of Child Abuse in Hollywood
A brief history of child abuse in Hollywood.
The 20 Best World War Movies Streaming Right Now
We’ve done a Netflix deep dive to bring you the very best in World War I and World War II-themed movies for your binge-watching enjoyment.
Fact-Checking Episode 8 of 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson'
Was the jury really THAT lit IRL on 'The People v O.J. Simpson'?
Fact-Checking Episode 7 of 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson'
Tonight on the fact-check: did the glove REALLY not fit?
'Goodnight Brooklyn' Explores the True, Lasting Effect of Gentrification
This SXSW documentary takes on the emotional effects of gentrification.
Fact-Checking Episode 6 of 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson'
All the facts and lies about Marcia Clark.
Fact-Checking Episode 5 of 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson'
Getting into the nitty-gritty of tonight's 'O.J. v. The People'
Fact-Checking Episode 4 of 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson'
Does a "Brentwood Hello" exist?
Fact-Checking Episode 3 of 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson'
Let's see how 'The People v O.J. Simpson' checks out this week.
Fact-Checking Episode 2 of 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson'
The facts don't lie about the second episode of 'American Crime Story.'
Did All That Stuff in Episode One 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' Really Happen?
We fact checked the first episode of 'The People v. O.J. Simpson.'
Preview Review: The Bad and Even Worse Trailers of the Week
This week's best trailer is Kevin Spacey as a talking cat.