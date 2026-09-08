Alysa Lechner
Latest Stories
Every No. 1 Rap Song in Hot 100 History
Historically, it's been rare for rap songs to reach No. 1. Here's a look at every time, from Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Kendrick Lamar's "luther."
The 50 Best Rapper Mixtapes
Over the past decade, mixtapes have become just as important as albums. From 50 Cent to Young Jeezy, we rank the greatest ones ever released.
The 25 Best Ludacris Songs
Ranking all of the legendary Atlanta rapper's hottest tracks. These are the best Ludacris songs!
10 Free NYC Shows You Can Catch This Summer
Three months, five boroughs, 10 free shows.
The 10 Most Anticipated Tours of Spring and Summer 2013
Hot fun in the summer time.
New Friends: A History of Drake's Co-Signs
No new friends? Come on, Drake, we know your track record.
The 50 Best R&B Songs That Flipped Rap Beats
An extensive look at two genres that are completely obsessed with one another.
Justin Timberlake's Most Hip-Hop Moments
He's been showing love to the rap game for years.
Who Is Brianna Perry?
Find out how the Miami native went from kicking with the city's biggest artists to starting a career of her own.
20 Ridiculous Rapper Mansions
There's only one word you need to use in these situations: Ballin'.
21 Photos of Rappers at Football Games
Today's the Super Bowl, and there's a good chance one of your favorite rappers is tuning in.
Chris Brown's 20 Douchiest Moments
Breezy has a terrible public image, and it's nobody's fault but his.
The 10 Most Ignorant Lines About Martin Luther King Jr. in Rap History
This is not what Dr. King dreamed of...
How Much Do Your Favorite Rappers Actually Rap?
Breaking down the MCs who love to showcase their singing abilities the most.