Alysa Lechner Portrait

Alysa Lechner

Joined July 2014 | 15 posts
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Latest Stories

SZA in a red outfit and Kendrick Lamar in a blue jacket on stage, singing energetically with a dark audience background.

Every No. 1 Rap Song in Hot 100 History

Historically, it's been rare for rap songs to reach No. 1. Here's a look at every time, from Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Kendrick Lamar's "luther."

Alysa Lechner482 days ago
rapper mix tape dipset diplomats

The 50 Best Rapper Mixtapes

Over the past decade, mixtapes have become just as important as albums. From 50 Cent to Young Jeezy, we rank the greatest ones ever released.

Alysa Lechner3122 days ago
best ludacris songs

The 25 Best Ludacris Songs

Ranking all of the legendary Atlanta rapper's hottest tracks. These are the best Ludacris songs!

Alysa Lechner3296 days ago
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10 Free NYC Shows You Can Catch This Summer

Three months, five boroughs, 10 free shows.

Alysa Lechner4872 days ago
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The 10 Most Anticipated Tours of Spring and Summer 2013

Hot fun in the summer time.

Alysa Lechner4895 days ago
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New Friends: A History of Drake's Co-Signs

No new friends? Come on, Drake, we know your track record.

Alysa Lechner4895 days ago
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The 50 Best R&B Songs That Flipped Rap Beats

An extensive look at two genres that are completely obsessed with one another.

Alysa Lechner4920 days ago
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Justin Timberlake's Most Hip-Hop Moments

He's been showing love to the rap game for years.

Alysa Lechner4936 days ago
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Who Is Brianna Perry?

Find out how the Miami native went from kicking with the city's biggest artists to starting a career of her own.

Alysa Lechner4941 days ago
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20 Ridiculous Rock Star Mansions

Being with the band has its perks.

Alysa Lechner4947 days ago
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20 Ridiculous Rapper Mansions

There's only one word you need to use in these situations: Ballin'.

Alysa Lechner4950 days ago
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21 Photos of Rappers at Football Games

Today's the Super Bowl, and there's a good chance one of your favorite rappers is tuning in.

Alysa Lechner4974 days ago
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Chris Brown's 20 Douchiest Moments

Breezy has a terrible public image, and it's nobody's fault but his.

Alysa Lechner4980 days ago
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The 10 Most Ignorant Lines About Martin Luther King Jr. in Rap History

This is not what Dr. King dreamed of...

Alysa Lechner4987 days ago
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How Much Do Your Favorite Rappers Actually Rap?

Breaking down the MCs who love to showcase their singing abilities the most.

Alysa Lechner4993 days ago
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