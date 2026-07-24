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Latest Stories
Sneakers
The Designer Behind New Balance's 'Protection Pack' Wants You to Stop Calling It That
The New Balance 2002R "Protection Pack" has people talking, but that's not the right name for the sneakers. Designer Yue Wu explains the story behind the shoes.
Matt Welty1801 days ago