Young Sinatra

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Logic 'YS Collection Vol. 1'
Music

Logic Returns With New Compilation Album 'YS Collection Vol. 1'

Just a week after coming out of retirement, Logic returns with "YS Collection Vol. 1," a compilation project of songs from his 'Young Sinatra' series.

Brad Callas1857 days ago
Logic.
Music

Logic's 'YSIV' Album Is Here

The project includes appearances by the Wu-Tang Clan, Wale, Jaden Smith, Ryan Tedder, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Joshua Espinoza2858 days ago
Logic
Music

Logic Is Letting Fans Be a Part of 'Young Sinatra IV'

Posting on Twitter, Logic said, "I love my fans so much, I wanted to include some of you on the album." Including a phone number in the tweet, he urged fans to call the number, saying he'll "explain more" upon calling.

Joe Price2881 days ago

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