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instagram birthday
Life

Instagram Will Require Users to Enter Their Date of Birth in Effort to Protect Young People

Instagram will soon begin requiring users to provide their birthdays if they haven't already. The company announced the move was to protect young people.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1789 days ago
bieber
Music

Justin Bieber Passes Drake to Set New Billboard Hot 100 Record

Thanks to the new track “Stay” that he’s on with The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber has broke a Billboard Hot 100 record that was previously held by Drake.

Jordan Rose1831 days ago
covid 19 vaccine florida women dressed as grannies
Life

Two Florida Women Tried Dressing as 'Grannies' in Attempt to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Two women reportedly dressed as “grannies” so that they could acquire COVID-19 vaccines. They were able to get their first shot but were denied the second time.

Abel Shifferaw1983 days ago
clock
Pop Culture

Watch Young People Try and Fail to Read an Analog Clock on 'Kimmel'

A lot of people who grew up in the age of smartphones and readily available internet have never had to really reckon with a clock that wasn't digital.

Joe Price2615 days ago
Indian Super League soccer team Jamshedpur goes against Northeast United FC
Sports

Indian Super League's 16-Year-Old Youngest-Ever Goal Scorer Is Actually 28

In the fall, "16-year-old" Gourav Mukhi became the youngest player ever to score a goal in the Indian Super League. Except he was more than a decade older.

countcenci2776 days ago
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