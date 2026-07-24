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Latest Stories
Music
Chiiild Is Montreal's Most Soulful Secret
Chiiild, aka Yoni Ayal, tells us about his journey, from Montreal to L.A. to dropping one of the year's best Canadian EPs, 'Synthetic Soul.'
Erik Leijon2263 days ago