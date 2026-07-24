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Music

The "Hot Cheetos & Takis" Kids Are Back With Another Banger "The Granddaddy"

A Minneapolis based program teaches kids about the music industry to help them achieve their dreams of becoming rap stars.

Brian Padilla4271 days ago

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