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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Black Monday' and 'Duncanville' Star Yassir Lester Reflects on 2020: 'The Universe Kept Me Busy'
Yassier Lester talks starring in 'Black Monday' and 'Duncanville', working through the pandemic, and if he will return to stand-up or be taking on film.
Khal1890 days ago
Pop Culture
Yassir Lester on Jersey Mike's Spoof, Critiquing Black Creativity, and the '#blackAF' Backlash | Watch Less Ep. 40
Writer-actor-comedian Yassir Lester talks working on 'Black Monday', the #blackAF backlash, and much, much more.
Complex2188 days ago