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Marvel's Avengers: War of Wakanda
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Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for August 2021

From the 'War of Wakanda' expansion to 'Marvel's Avengers' to two big gaming conferences, here is the major video game news for August 2021.

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Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for July 2021

July's major video game releases features a number of reboots of classic video game titles, including new takes on Pokemon and Resident Evil.

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Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for April 2021

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Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for March 2021

From 'Monster Hunter Rise' & 'It Takes Two' to 'Kena: Bridge of Spirits' and the new Hawkeye DLC, here are the latest video games & gaming news for March 2021.

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Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for January 2021

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Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for December 2020

From 'Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5' to 'Cyberpunk 2077,' here are the latest video games & news for December 2020

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Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for November 2020

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Xbox controller at the Gamescom 2018.
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Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for September 2020

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Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for August 2020

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Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for February 2020

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Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for December 2019

From ‘Toy Story 3' and 'Jurassic World Evolution' to Xbox Gold Free Games, here are the latest video games & news for December 2019

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Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for November 2019

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Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for July 2019

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