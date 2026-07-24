The Washington Commanders player received backlash after he let his followers ask him questions, answering one by saying he'd have dinner with Hitler.Jordan Rose
Featured
Apparently, the 'Schindler's List' score is a popular choice for figure skaters.juliarp
"Red Tails" drops this Friday, celebrating the Tuskegee Airmen. We look back at WWII's most fearsome flyers.Janaki Jitchotvisut
So we've ran down days one and two of Electric Zoo 2013, and now we have to run down the third. This might be one of the more properly varied days, with some of the best in the EDM scene thrown up with some of the finest that are on the come-up. Varying styles, from trap to trance... you know how DAD does. Here are the 10 must-see acts from Day 3 of Electric Zoo 2013.jakel