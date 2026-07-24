Wuki

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GTA and TJR Announce 2015 North American Tour with Wuki and London Future

We're a few weeks before closing the book on 2014, and 2015 is already looking amazing. DJs GTA and TJR, announce an upcoming North American tour.

khrisd4240 days ago
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Music

Elvis - "I've Got A Feeling In My Body (Tommie Sunshine & Wuki Remix)"

Maybe moreso than anyone else in electronic dance music at-present, populist New Yorker Tommie Sunshine is the best equipped person to remix Elvis Pre

marcuskdowling4251 days ago
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Music

Mad Decent Decks the Halls With "A Very Very Decent Christmas"

Trying to get turnt for Christmas? Mad Decent has you covered. Following up on their A Very Decent Christmas compilation from 2013 is A Very, Very Dec

khrisd4260 days ago
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The Weeknd - "Often (Wuki & Jesse Slayter Remix)"

It's easily one of the most remixed tunes you see being shared around these internets these days. The Weeknd is no stranger to being used on the remix

brenttactic4278 days ago
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Music

Five Tracks: Wuki

Denver's Wuki is one of those producers that always finds his way into our playlists. No matter what the style, he always seems to knock out tunes tha

khrisd4341 days ago
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Jesse Slayter & Wuki - "That's Right"

Talk of a "house revival" aside, I always like seeing acts we cover separately join forces and make something bigger collectively. For the latest sing

khrisd4371 days ago
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Ape Drums & 2Deep - "Move That Butt (WUKI Reboot)"

In an era of increasingly over-the-top maneuvers and dance music production gimmicks, it's sometimes vital to step back and breathe in the simplicity of a fresh-ass bootleg or edit. They're by no means the most skillful or difficult moves for producers to make, but a tasty bootleg will put a whole new spin on a track that you'll never be able to unhear, and in the best cases, they make you forget about the OG entirely.

joshm4454 days ago
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Music

Freak Nasty - "Da Dip (Wuki's Redip)"

This track from Denver's Wuki premiered on Dancing Astronaut this week but it was so nice I had to talk about it here. I love the beat on this. It's l

walmerc4481 days ago
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Music

Chemical Brothers - "The Salmon Dance (Wuki Bootleg)"

Wuki's been killing it lately on the reg. Maybe it's been all up in your earholes or maybe you're completely in the dark. Either way, this dude has

brenttactic4524 days ago
wuki framework
Music

Listen to Wuki's "Framework" EP

Wuki is starting off the new year right with the release of this scintillating five track EP through The Nest IV and OWSLA. The four originals and one

xaviermafe4582 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

You already know how we do, but if you don't, take a walk through this week's best reworks. From the top of the pops to the bottom of the barrel, we have a grip of styles from a batch of stellar artists that are out here pushing the sound(s) ahead. But, yeah, you should already know.

khrisd4663 days ago
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Self Help - "Original Woman (Wuki Remix)"

Wuki is an animal. And as most writers and fans like to box their artists into repeating the same shit over and over again, this isn't his aim. At all. He can produce any genre of music, and will blow you away at any tempo. His records are consistent, and to par with any touring DJ. This is one of those cases where I evaluate reasons that someone hasn't popped, and can't find any.

nappy4665 days ago

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