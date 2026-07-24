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Latest Stories
Music
Billie Eilish Brands Elon Musk a 'P*ssy B*tch Coward,' Urges Him to Use His Billions to Help Others
Eilish called out Musk after reports emerged that he has the chance to be the world's first trillionaire.
tara mahadevan254 days ago
Life
Elon Musk Willing to Sell $6 Billion of Tesla Stock to ‘Solve World Hunger’ if UN Can Prove How Funds Would Be Used
Elon Musk says he is willing to sell his Tesla shares to "solve world hunger," but only if the United Nations provides evidence of how the funds would be spent.
Brad Callas1728 days ago