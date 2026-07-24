World Cup 2030

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boris johnson
Sports

Boris Johnson Wants The UK To Host The 2030 World Cup

With Chancellor Rishi Sunak's help, he's set aside £2.8million for the bid, a sum dwarfed by the £18million spent on the failed 2018 campaign.

James Keith1972 days ago

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