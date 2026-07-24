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Mystery wolfman like creature spotted near Texas zoo
Life

Mysterious 'Wolfman-Like' Creature Captured on Texas Zoo Surveillance Camera

The mysterious figure was photographed outside the Amarillo Zoo. Though officials confirmed the image is real, they have yet to identify the creature.

Joshua Espinoza1506 days ago

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