Former Superman Actor Dean Cain Clowned for Bashing New ‘Captain America’ Comic's ‘Wokeness and Anti-Americanism’
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Former 'Lois & Clark' actor Dean Cain criticized Marvel over a new 'Captain America' comic in which the hero loses faith in the American dream.Joe Price
Lamorne Morris, star of Hulu's 'Woke', talks being No. 1 on the call sheet, director's chair aspirations, and the importance of this series in today's America.Khal
As an Indians fan who feels conflicted about the Chief Wahoo logo, this World Series is bittersweet.jazrm88
Thirty-two men enter, but there can only be one.Andrew Gruttadaro