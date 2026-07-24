Wilkinson

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

You know how we do every Sunday. That weekly mix recap steeze. Some beauts this week, trust we. Bit of the past, a grip of the present, and a gaggle of the future. Hitting you from every angle. Keep it locked.
khrisd
We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.
khrisd
Something old, something new. A lot of borrowed shit, and some tracks that might make you feel blue. Or you can just paint yourself blue and rage out to some of these mixes. Welcome back to another batch of the week's best sets. There are a number of promo mixes from the past week, some bombastic bits from the biggest in the game, and more slept-on treks from the underground. You really should already know.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Wilkinson's BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix

To kick of November's BBC Radio 1 Essential Mixes, Pete Tong roped in Wilkinson to drop a special two-hour romp on the masses, in support of his recen

khrisd4640 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

PREMIERE: Wilkinson - "Afterglow (Dyro Remix)"

Well isn't this interesting: it looks like the "EDM gap" between America and the UK is slowly getting smaller and smaller. With UK acts like Disclosur

khrisd4686 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

The Most Anticipated Albums for Fall 2013

Truth be told, we can only hope that you guys are still copping CDs. There's always something to be said for going to the store and buying a physical

jakel4693 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Wilkinson - "Afterglow"

Wilkinson, without a doubt, should be the face of the drum & bass scene... a comment which is weird, considering he doesn't seem to make an appearance

khrisd4696 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Wilkinson has Revealed the Title of His New Album

The last that DAD heard, Wilkinson's album was said to be due out in June. Today, Wilkinson has announced that he's finished the project today, which he revealed is titled Lazers Not Included. He's not revealing the official release date, and we don't have any further word... but DAD's excited. Hopefully Wilkinson's going to take us higher. /rimshot

khrisd4820 days ago
Advertisement
Photo Removed
Music

Wilkinson ft. P Money & Arlissa - "Heartbeat"

We knew Wilkinson had something special tucked away. His next single isn't due out until July, but Zane Lowe already got his hands on "Heartbeat," an intense, drumstep-infused banger. We were kind of confused when we saw P Money was featured on this, but it works well. This isn't typical Wilkinson, but we're learning that there's really no typical with him, he's just dope.

khrisd4852 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

DAD's 13 Artists to Watch in 2013: Q1 Progress Report

Back in January, we presented you with 13 artists that we felt you needed to watch in 2013. It's not easy to predict the future, but hell, it sure is

khrisd4867 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

This week's remix pack is a mixed bag of all sorts, from artists you know and love to cats you need to get to know. From vintage tracks of all shapes and sizes being updated to some recent bangers getting a new twist. You know how DAD does; only the biggest and brightest from the scene today!

androids4880 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Respect to all of the producers who know how to make a track all their own, either by twisting it into a completely different vibe or by accentuating one particularly dope bit and honing in. We also love the variety in this week's feature. Everything from deep house to grime is touched. Dig in.

khrisd4887 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Wilkinson - "Take You Higher (Foamo Remix)"

By now, you know we're absolutely in love with Wilkinson's "Take You Higher," and knowing that Foamo had contributed a version made us that more anxious for the release of the single. Foamo's no stranger to the funky house bounce, and he lifts that "higher and higher" vocal to new heights with his take, which veers further towards the groove. He locks in, charts a steady course, and doesn't look back. Still waiting on Jakwob's version; the entire single drops March 25.

khrisd4890 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Some real surprises in this week's remix round-up. Everyone from DJ Q and Wilkinson to MUST DIE! and Lockah are found throwing the original tracks of others into their desks, and churning out gems. There's just something about a well-done remix that gets us going, and hopefully you're digging on these just as hard as we are.

khrisd4894 days ago
wilkinson tyh crunch
Music

Wilkinson - "Crunch"

You've already heard the A-side of Wilkinson's forthcoming Ram single, "Take You Higher," and Friction recently got the premiere on the flip, "Crunch," and it mixes up the proper amount of nasty vibes with some bright flavors. Wilkinson's another producer that showcases how important a proper mixdown of your tunes can be.

khrisd4905 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Wilkinson - "Take You Higher"

Big news: Wilkinson's debut album is due out this June on Ram! He gave Annie Mac the world premiere of his forthcoming tune "Take You Higher," which will be dropping on March 25. This is one of those tunes that straddles the middle ground; it's chunky enough to throw a dancefloor into hysterics, but it also has that uplifting vibe, which should help it get love outside of the usual drum & bass channels.

khrisd4914 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

Three-day weekends are the things DJs love to hear. It means an extra night to party, which is an extra stack of cash in hand. If you're not trying to hit the club, make the club come to you. We guarantee you could have the party rocking by just dropping this week's best mixes, one after the other. Try it.

androids4935 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App