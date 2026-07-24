Latest Stories
Here's Where to Cop Drake's Wil Fry Jacket From His 'SNL' Performance
Drake kept his ’SNL' style simple by wearing a black-and-white look, including this standout jacket from designer Wil Fry.
Wil Fry Puts His Own Hilarious Twist on Vetements' Snoop Dogg T-Shirt
The ultimate inception.
Save Big on Maiden Noir, Wil Fry and More at Archetype Showroom's VIP Sample Sale
Everybody loves a sample sale.
Wil Fry Accuses Forever 21 of Knocking off His Designs
Wil Fry lets Forever 21 have it on Twitter.
Wil Fry Is Releasing His First Full Collection for Fall/Winter 2015
The designer became famous for his digitally-designed all over prints that combined elements of sneaker, streetwear, and pop culture.
Wil Fry's New Sport Jerseys Are Perfect—Even if You Don't Do Any Physical Activity
Wil Fry creates new oversized sport jerseys made from Japanese sports mesh.
Wil Fry's Latest Collection Is Available for Pre-Order Now
Wil Fry new collection is now available for pre-order.
Wil Fry's Latest Collection Is Anything But Parody
Wil Fry's latest collection is enough to change everything you previously thought about the designer.
Wil Fry's "Expensive Jacket" Is Finally Available to Everyone
Get the ultimate fashion parody piece.