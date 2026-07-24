Wichita State

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Latest Stories

gregg marshall
Sports

Wichita State Investigating Coach Gregg Marshall Amid Misconduct and Racism Allegations

Wichita State's basketball coach Gregg Marshall is under investigation after it was alleged he directed racial slurs at players and choked an assistant coach.

Joe Price2116 days ago
Jarrod West #13 of the Marshall Thundering Herd celebrates.
Sports

Marshall Snuffs Out Any Hope You Still Had for Your Bracket

Your bracket is officially busted.

Aaron C. Mansfield3053 days ago

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