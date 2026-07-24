Featured
It's bound to happen; once the EDM community (family?) got wind of the results of the results of the 2013 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list, you knew there'd bekhrisd
Hollywood has an ongoing obsession with turning video games into movies, but here are 10 films that should go the Goldeneye route and head from the big screen to your console.Gavin Evans
The titular hero in <em>Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter</em> isn't the only one with a knack for spotting the undead.ShantÃ© Cosme
On-set photos from 'Renfield' show the Oscar-winning actor dressed up as the iconic monster. The film is expected to hit theaters April 2023.Joshua Espinoza