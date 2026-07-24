Web Design

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Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Schooled NASA on Web Design

Former NASA administrator Sean O'Keefe reveals that Tom Cruise gave NASA some sage advice and offered his services.

Trace William Cowen4086 days ago
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Music

Who Makes Your Favorite Artists' Websites?

Behind the reactive layouts, cool designs, and magical masonry of your favorite artist's webpage is an unsung designer or developer.

Moses Wiener4304 days ago

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