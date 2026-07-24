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Pop Culture
Tom Cruise Schooled NASA on Web Design
Former NASA administrator Sean O'Keefe reveals that Tom Cruise gave NASA some sage advice and offered his services.
Trace William Cowen4086 days ago
Music
Who Makes Your Favorite Artists' Websites?
Behind the reactive layouts, cool designs, and magical masonry of your favorite artist's webpage is an unsung designer or developer.
Moses Wiener4304 days ago