Wax Nostalgic

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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Dal Basi of Phono Select (Sacramento, Calif.)

"Music is probably the most important form of art."

Ross Scarano5519 days ago
Pop Culture

Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Steve Wiley of Hoodlums Music (Tempe, Ariz.)

"A little blue oasis in a big red state."

Ross Scarano5533 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Gary Wilkerson of Earwaxx Records (Kansas City)

The city's finest stop for rock records.

Jaeki Cho5540 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Justin Sowers of Guestroom Records (Oklahoma City)

A pizza delivery boy turned record store bawse. Peep game.

Jaeki Cho5547 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with John Timmons of ear X-Tacy Records (Louisville)

A congenial vinyl advocate carries on this longstanding record locale.

Jaeki Cho5554 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Jenkins Boyd of Doc's Records & Vintage (Fort Worth)

This Texas shop is as quirky as its owner.

Jaeki Cho5561 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Scott Wishart of Lunchbox Records (Charlotte)

This North Carolina spot has an indie punk rock enclave worth checking for.

Jaeki Cho5568 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Paul Epstein of Twist & Shout (Denver)

Check out this spacious music retailer in the heart of Colorado.

Jaeki Cho5575 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Reed Lappin of In Your Ear Records (Boston)

We prefer this dusty alternative to the Bean's other organized record bins.

Jaeki Cho5582 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Neal Becton (Washington DC)

Check out this hole-in-the-wall record haven in our nation's capital.

Jaeki Cho5589 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Steve Stevenson of 1-2-3-4 Go! Records (Oakland)

The owner of this record store cites "The Simpsons Sing the Blues" as his first musical purchase.

Jaeki Cho5596 days ago
Pop Culture

Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Neil Schield of Origami Vinyl (Los Angeles)

The owner of this up-and-coming record stop actually sold ringtones before his current venture.

Jaeki Cho5603 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Jason Willett of The True Vine Record Shop (Baltimore)

The owner of this unique vinyl destination does things the old fashioned way: exactly how he wants to.

Jaeki Cho5610 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Eric Isaacson of Mississippi Records (Portland)

In a city where record stores are still viable, this music lover successfully caters to his customers' needs.

Jaeki Cho5617 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Zac Ives of Goner Records (Memphis)

We talk shop with the co-owner of this vinyl emporium in the Home of the Blues.

Jaeki Cho5624 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Mark Methe of Wuxtry Records (Atlanta)

We talk shop with the curmudgeonly owner of this vinyl emporium in Decatur.

Jaeki Cho5631 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions with Jean Haffner of Record Exchange (St. Louis)

This former insurance company exec quit his day job 35 years ago to pursue vinyl dreams, and hasn't looked back.

Jaeki Cho5638 days ago
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Wax Nostalgic: 7 Questions With David Day of Jive Time Records (Seattle)

We talk to the bawse of Rain City's go-to vinyl spot.

Jaeki Cho5645 days ago

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