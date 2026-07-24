Watermelon

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Airline Pilot Fired for Sending Fried Chicken and Watermelon to Black Supervisor
Life

A Fired Sunwing Pilot's Fried Chicken and Watermelon Email Was Ruled 'Grotesque'

Inside the racist email that cost a Sunwing pilot his career — and why an arbitrator said there was only one way to read it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
border trucks
Life

$2.5 Million Worth of Meth Seized in Watermelon Shipment in San Diego

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found 193 wrapped plastic containers and packages of meth, totaling more than 1,000 pounds, in a truckload of watermelons.

Brenton Blanchet1887 days ago
melons
Life

Criminal Masterminds Wore Watermelons on Their Heads to Shoplift From Convenience Store

Since most people across the United States are wearing masks when shopping, two thieves took it upon themselves to steal with bizarre homemade headgear.

Joe Price2260 days ago
Madonna poses arriving on the carpet
Music

Madonna Raises Eyebrows After Posting Pictures of Black Children With Watermelon

Fans are accusing the singer of being culturally insensitive.

Xavier Hamilton2567 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App