Latest Stories
A Fired Sunwing Pilot's Fried Chicken and Watermelon Email Was Ruled 'Grotesque'
Inside the racist email that cost a Sunwing pilot his career — and why an arbitrator said there was only one way to read it.
$2.5 Million Worth of Meth Seized in Watermelon Shipment in San Diego
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found 193 wrapped plastic containers and packages of meth, totaling more than 1,000 pounds, in a truckload of watermelons.
Criminal Masterminds Wore Watermelons on Their Heads to Shoplift From Convenience Store
Since most people across the United States are wearing masks when shopping, two thieves took it upon themselves to steal with bizarre homemade headgear.
Madonna Raises Eyebrows After Posting Pictures of Black Children With Watermelon
Fans are accusing the singer of being culturally insensitive.