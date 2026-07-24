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Music

Black Coffee Returns To The Warehouse Project For October Takeover

All roads lead to Manchester on Saturday 25th October.

James Keith320 days ago
Two images of a person wearing graphic t-shirts. One shirt has a white abstract face; the other features Daffy Duck with text.
Style

The Warehouse Project Connects With Sports Banger For New Capsule Collection

The independent brand’s founder Jonny Banger has stepped up to design the collection of heavyweight hoodies and crewneck tees.

James Keith1020 days ago
Music

Nia Archives-Curated Takeover Announced For The Warehouse Project’s 2023 Season

On December 8, Nia Archives will be bringing her UP YA ARCHIVES show to the Depot.

James Keith1033 days ago
Music

Circoloco Is Heading To WHP With Skepta, Seth Troxler, TSHA & More

Ibiza meets Manchester for what is expected to be an unforgettable night.

James Keith1039 days ago
dj ez
Music

The Warehouse Project Is Heading To Rotterdam With DJ EZ, Bicep, Kerri Chandler & More

It’ll be the first time WHP has ventured outside of the UK and they’ve just announced the first wave of suitably A-list names joining them in the Netherlands.

James Keith1294 days ago
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Music

Warehouse Project Unveil Major Lineup For 2021 Return

Warehouse Project 2021 will run for four months, from September 10, 2021, until January 1, 2022, at Depot Mayfield, near Manchester Piccadilly......

Niall Smith1845 days ago

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