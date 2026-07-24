Latest Stories
Black Coffee Returns To The Warehouse Project For October Takeover
All roads lead to Manchester on Saturday 25th October.
The Warehouse Project Connects With Sports Banger For New Capsule Collection
The independent brand’s founder Jonny Banger has stepped up to design the collection of heavyweight hoodies and crewneck tees.
Nia Archives-Curated Takeover Announced For The Warehouse Project’s 2023 Season
On December 8, Nia Archives will be bringing her UP YA ARCHIVES show to the Depot.
Circoloco Is Heading To WHP With Skepta, Seth Troxler, TSHA & More
Ibiza meets Manchester for what is expected to be an unforgettable night.
The Warehouse Project Is Heading To Rotterdam With DJ EZ, Bicep, Kerri Chandler & More
It’ll be the first time WHP has ventured outside of the UK and they’ve just announced the first wave of suitably A-list names joining them in the Netherlands.
Warehouse Project Unveil Major Lineup For 2021 Return
Warehouse Project 2021 will run for four months, from September 10, 2021, until January 1, 2022, at Depot Mayfield, near Manchester Piccadilly......