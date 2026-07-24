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YellowStraps
Music

Premiere: Belgian R&B Duo YellowStraps Return With Shimmering "Goldress" Featuring VYNK

A perfectly-timed antidote to the wintry frost that blankets everything this time of year.

James Keith2418 days ago

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