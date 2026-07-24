Lil Durk was arrested on federal murder-for-hire charges for allegedly putting a hit on rival Quando Rondo. Here’s a rundown of how their relationship evolved.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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Complex's best new music this week includes songs from NIGO, Pusha T, Joey Badass, DaBaby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Morray, Cordae, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music this week includes song from Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, YG, J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo, 2 Chainz, Roddy Ricch, $NOT, A$AP Rocky, and more.Jessica Mckinney
A mural was painted in King Von's old neighborhood in Chicago to honor the late rapper's life, but police are trying to get it taken down. Here's the story.Drea O