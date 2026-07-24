Vision Recordings

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NOISIA 2014 Frederiek Bosch
Music

PREMIERE: Noisia & Phace - "Purpose"

When we gave you the skinny on Noisia's forthcoming Purpose EP, I was trying to hide my over-the-moon excitement. There's been a wave of dnb emotion h

khrisd4413 days ago
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Music

Here is the Full Tracklist for Noisia's "Purpose" EP

Earlier this week I posted Noisia's "Oh Oh," mentioning that the Purpose EP will be available in a limited-edition 4x12" vinyl edition. Being the idio

khrisd4426 days ago
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Music

Noisia & Prolix - "Asteroids"

"There's a new Noisia EP dropping on Vision Recordings this June" is some of the best news I've heard today. While details on the full project aren't

khrisd4465 days ago
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Music

Noisia ft. Calyx & TeeBee - "Hyenas"

I love when music does exactly what you'd expect it to. There's a certain way I'd expect a Noisia collaboration with Calyx & TeeBee to go down, and wh

khrisd4680 days ago
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Music

Noisia & Evol Intent - "The Liquid"

Insanity, simple & plain. Noisia's returned to their Vision Recordings imprint with their first release on the label since May 2012's Imperial EP, so

khrisd4689 days ago
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