Viper Recordings

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Decade Of Viper LP
Music

Viper Recordings Celebrates 10 Massive Years With Their "Decade Of Viper" Compilation

This year has seen a slew of drum & bass labels celebrate an important birthday. Hospital Records turned eighteen, which drew significance as that is

janinewright4237 days ago
Decade of Viper Recordings
Music

PREMIERE: BMotion & Chords - "Discotheque"

UK drum & bass label Viper Recordings is turning ten this month, and unsurprisingly they're unveiling a wealth of brand new exclusives in celebration.

janinewright4251 days ago
brookes brothers2
Music

Brookes Brothers ft. Chrom3 - "Carry Me On"

Now this is pretty interesting. While the Brookes Brothers got their start with Futurebound's Viper Recordings in 2006, with their first single being

khrisd4809 days ago

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