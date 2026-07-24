Vinny Chase

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With films like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ being some of the most recognizable movies about what’s often called ‘The Greatest Game on Earth,’ here are eight additional options for you to consider if you want to watch some golfing on the big screen in the comfort of your bed or couch.
Levi Winslow

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Music

Premiere: Watch Kid Art's "Desperado" Video f/ V.Cha$e

From his recently released mixtape, "$pielberg."

Zach Frydenlund4244 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Kid Art's "FaceTime" Video f/ Vinny Cha$e

Produced by Sha Money XL, and set to appear on Kid Art's long-awaited mixtape, "$pielberg."

Zach Frydenlund4388 days ago
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Music

Video: Vinny Cha$e f/ Kid Art "Hustle"

The young rapper flourishes throughout New York in this visual.

Justin Martinez4782 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Vinny Chase's New Video for "Rolling My Trees"

Watch the video for the Harlem rapper's latest.

OrNah4898 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Vinny Cha$e "Golden Army"

Here's the Harlem's upstart new 18-track tape.

Eric Diep4986 days ago
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Music

Listen: Vinny Cha$e f/ Kid Art "Harlem Rose"

Vinny drops his latest single off <em>The Golden Army.</em>

Eric Diep5000 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Soulja Boy And Vinny Cha$e "Double Cup City"

Soulja and Vinny release their free collaborative EP.

Eric Diep5157 days ago
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Music

Ninjasonik f/ Vinny Chase & Troy Ave "93 'Til Infinity (Remix)"

A fresh makeover for the classic beat.

Jacob Moore5365 days ago

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