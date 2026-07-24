Victor Niglio

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You already know what time it is. You already know what we do. This past week was pretty great for the remix lovers out there. Some solid reimagining of older bits, with a number of great producers getting the ability to remix current jams. Nice variety here. Basically, you're welcome.
khrisd
Super massive edition of the Best Mixes of the Week. Not sure if its a Halloween ting, but some fine mixes hit over this week. Varying styles, too; bit of grime, drum & bass, trap, bass, disco, and much more are featured. Proper selections and styles featured on this week's batch, trust we.
khrisd

Latest Stories

whiiite presents halloween vol 3
Music

Whiiite Got Victor Niglio, James Egbert, and ETC!ETC! to Remix Your Favorite Halloween Songs

Do you need to go ham for Halloween and RL Grime's Halloween mix wasn't enough? Whiiite's got you covered. This week, he dropped the third installment

khrisd4286 days ago
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Victor Niglio ft. Ray Parker, Jr. - "Ghostbusters 2014"

Long time DAD fave Victor Niglio has got you sorted if you're a DJ searching for a banger to play on Halloween. It's a Friday this year so you know it

walmerc4289 days ago
victor niglio bricks vip
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Carnage ft. Migos - "Bricks (Victor Niglio Twerk VIP)"

Say what you want about Carnage. You may hate him or you may think he's next level but you're still talking about his every move. Don't care who made it or how but "Bricks" was fucking dope. Now your boy Victor Niglio made a twerk remix and it bangs, too. As a DJ, I'll probably play it even more now because it more oriented towards ladies moving their backsides instead of bros doing head bops. Victor Niglio strikes again.

walmerc4372 days ago
victor niglio androids rmx
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R3HAB - "Androids (Victor Niglio Remix)"

Back in February, Dim Mak dropped R3HAB's "Androids," and it looks like at that time, they also asked Victor Niglio to put his spin on this cut, and f

khrisd4423 days ago
Regulators
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Victor Niglio & Junkie Kid - "STFU (Regulators Remix)"

One of the Midwest's quickest rising success stories is that of Regulators. These two dudes are putting together a crazy profile of big records in a h

brenttactic4447 days ago
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The Game & 50 Cent vs. W&W - "How We Bigfoot (Victor Niglio Bootleg)"

Soon to be your mom's favorite producer, Victor Niglio, dropped this booty mixing rappers 50 Cent and The Game's "How We Do" with Dutch big room maste

walmerc4533 days ago
niglio showtek edit
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Showtek - "We Like To Party (Victor Niglio Edit)"

When the Vengaboys' "We Like To Party" was released, I was just a freshman in college. Conga-like Vengabuses would snake their way around the fraterni

lolod4587 days ago
borgore backstage
Music

Borgore & Victor Niglio - "Booty Monsta"

We've been waiting for a full preview of this since we heard that Borgore brought Victor Niglio on stage to premiere this in Philly a few weeks back,

khrisd4644 days ago
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PREMIERE: Victor Niglio ft. Mr. Man - "Jiggy"

One of the biggest tracks of the latter half of 2013 is without a doubt Victor Niglio's "Jiggy," so it makes sense that a proper music video is sorted

khrisd4652 days ago
victor niglio diplo friends
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Download Victor Niglio's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix

Feels like we told you that Victor Niglio was on his way, and he has risen. It helps that he's getting the push from the Mad Decent camp, who released

khrisd4654 days ago
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Victor Niglio ft. Mr. Man - "Jiggy"

Electronic Didgeridoo Music. No, we're not coining a new "thing" in EDM, but it is dope to hear a didgeridoo being used in the intro of Victor Niglio'

khrisd4679 days ago
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Music

Win Tickets to See Sound Remedy and Victor Niglio on October 2

Fan of Sound Remedy? Trying to see Victor Niglio during a New York stop? Enter our contest and you can win a pair of tickets to see them all on Wednes

khrisd4680 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

This week's selection of mixes is, as per usual, all kinds of top notch. From the most troubling of basses in the land to a special old school mix for your best friend's wedding, the treats laced in these sets are top notch. Don't sleep.

khrisd4690 days ago
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Download D!RTY AUD!O's "Dirty Podcast, Vol. 3"

For the third installment of his "Dirty Podcast," D!RTY AUD!O brings a friend along. Victor Niglio goes in during the second half of this mix, bringing his own dirty sound to the session. For the first 15 minutes, D!RTY goes all kinds of ham, dropping a supreme selection of the latest trap and twerk beasts, with Niglio doing the same, including dropping his huge remix of Martin Garrix's "Animals." A great podcast to get your Saturday afternoon turnt.

khrisd4691 days ago

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