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Samuel L. Jackson is His Own Favorite Video Game Character
And he prefers 'Assassin's Creed' over 'Pong.'
New 'South Park: The Stick of Truth' Trailer Debuts at VGAs
Cartman and the gang are looking better than ever.
Valve Head Reveals Living Room PC Hardware Plans
Secrets were spilled at the VGAs.
'Dark Souls 2' Announced at VGAs with Spectacular Trailer
PRAISE THE SUN!
"The Original Assassin" Returns in "Hitman: Absolution" VGA Trailer
The action-packed video takes a dig at "Assassin's Creed," but we don't mind.
"Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" Being Developed by "Bayonetta" Devs Platinum Games
Check out the trailer inside.
"Rainbow Six: Patriots" VGA Trailer Amps up the Terrorism
Will Tom Clancy's popular series hold up against "Battlefield 3" and "Modern Warfare 3"?
Epic Reveals New IP "Fortnite" at VGAs, Trailer Inside
Cliffy B. introduced the fun-looking trailer for the Gears dev's new game.
"Diablo 3" Intro Cinematic Debuts at Spike VGAs
Check out almost three minutes of Blizzard magic inside.
"Transformers: Fall of Cybertron" VGA Trailer Shows All Out War and Dinobots
The Transformers homeworld is doomed, and now we'll be witness to its destruction.
"The Last Of Us" VGA Trailer Looks Like "Dead Island" plus "The Walking Dead"
Naughty Dog's new PS3 exclusive is post-apocalyptic, cinematic tastiness.
"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD" Combines Best of Original Two Games
Tony Hawk himself revealed details on the red carpet last night.
Bioware's "Command and Conquer Generals 2" Unveiled, Teaser Trailer Inside
The "Mass Effect" and "Dragon Age" developer is trying out the strategy genre.
"Mass Effect 3" VGAs Trailer Shows an Epic Battle with a Reaper
Commander Shepard and friends appear to be on another suicide mission.
Spike VIdeo Game Awards Winners Recap
After a night of virtual reality and bobbing for cupcakes, we've got the full list of winners.
The Spike VGAs Are Tonight! Here's What You Can Expect
We'll be there in full force, so don't miss our coverage.
Interview: “Chuck” Star Zac Levi Stoked About Honoring Game Makers at Video Game Awards
Levi offers his best game of 2011 and explains why Nintendo is behind the times in this exclusive interview.
Cliffy B Says He's Announcing Epic's Next IP at the VGAs
The makers of Gears of War and Infinity Blade are moving on to something new. If you want to know what, I guess you'll want to watch.