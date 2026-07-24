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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson is His Own Favorite Video Game Character

And he prefers 'Assassin's Creed' over 'Pong.'

Michael Rougeau4974 days ago
Pop Culture

New 'South Park: The Stick of Truth' Trailer Debuts at VGAs

Cartman and the gang are looking better than ever.

Michael Rougeau4976 days ago
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Pop Culture

Valve Head Reveals Living Room PC Hardware Plans

Secrets were spilled at the VGAs.

Michael Rougeau4976 days ago
Pop Culture

"The Original Assassin" Returns in "Hitman: Absolution" VGA Trailer

The action-packed video takes a dig at "Assassin's Creed," but we don't mind.

Michael Rougeau5340 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Rainbow Six: Patriots" VGA Trailer Amps up the Terrorism

Will Tom Clancy's popular series hold up against "Battlefield 3" and "Modern Warfare 3"?

Michael Rougeau5340 days ago
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Pop Culture

Epic Reveals New IP "Fortnite" at VGAs, Trailer Inside

Cliffy B. introduced the fun-looking trailer for the Gears dev's new game.

Michael Rougeau5340 days ago
Pop Culture

"Diablo 3" Intro Cinematic Debuts at Spike VGAs

Check out almost three minutes of Blizzard magic inside.

Michael Rougeau5340 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Transformers: Fall of Cybertron" VGA Trailer Shows All Out War and Dinobots

The Transformers homeworld is doomed, and now we'll be witness to its destruction.

Michael Rougeau5340 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Last Of Us" VGA Trailer Looks Like "Dead Island" plus "The Walking Dead"

Naughty Dog's new PS3 exclusive is post-apocalyptic, cinematic tastiness.

Michael Rougeau5340 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD" Combines Best of Original Two Games

Tony Hawk himself revealed details on the red carpet last night.

Michael Rougeau5340 days ago
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Pop Culture

Bioware's "Command and Conquer Generals 2" Unveiled, Teaser Trailer Inside

The "Mass Effect" and "Dragon Age" developer is trying out the strategy genre.

Michael Rougeau5340 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Mass Effect 3" VGAs Trailer Shows an Epic Battle with a Reaper

Commander Shepard and friends appear to be on another suicide mission.

Michael Rougeau5340 days ago
Pop Culture

Spike VIdeo Game Awards Winners Recap

After a night of virtual reality and bobbing for cupcakes, we've got the full list of winners.

Michael Rougeau5340 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Spike VGAs Are Tonight! Here's What You Can Expect

We'll be there in full force, so don't miss our coverage.

Michael Rougeau5342 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: “Chuck” Star Zac Levi Stoked About Honoring Game Makers at Video Game Awards

Levi offers his best game of 2011 and explains why Nintendo is behind the times in this exclusive interview.

John Gaudiosi5342 days ago
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Pop Culture

Cliffy B Says He's Announcing Epic's Next IP at the VGAs

The makers of Gears of War and Infinity Blade are moving on to something new. If you want to know what, I guess you'll want to watch.

Complex5346 days ago

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