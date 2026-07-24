Vented

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Complex caught up with Josh Scott from Vented to talk through his creative journey, from hand-finished apparel to creating must-have home accessories.
Sanj Patel

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Vented Reimagines Uniform Archetypes for New SS22 Collection

It’s been a while since COMPLEX UK caught up with Josh Scott’s streetwear imprint Vented. But that doesn’t mean it’s been making serious moves. 

Sanj Patel1483 days ago

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