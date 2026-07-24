Complex caught up with Josh Scott from Vented to talk through his creative journey, from hand-finished apparel to creating must-have home accessories.Sanj Patel
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Nike's Doernbecher Freestyle 2015 Collection, the debut of the Air Max 2015, plus "Bred" Jordan 1.5s, Billionaire Boys Club x adidas, and more.Riley Jones
"Three Peat" Jordan VIIIs, "Opening Night" Kobes and LeBrons, plus collabs galore.Riley Jones
"UNC" Jordan 1s, the first LeBron 13s, collabs from Concepts x Brooks, Bodega x Reebok, Hanon x Diadora, and more.Riley Jones